Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as high as $15.90. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 25,397 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

