JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $803.50

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 803.50 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 843 ($11.01). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 145,784 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £639.88 million and a PE ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 803.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 754.30.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

