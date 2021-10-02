Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $62.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.96 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

