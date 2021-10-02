Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.71.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,086,528.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.