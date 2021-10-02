Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.89. Keppel shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 101,500 shares.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

