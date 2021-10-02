Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $42.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.