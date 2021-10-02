Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

