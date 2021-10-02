Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

