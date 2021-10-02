Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,148 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $186,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $240.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

