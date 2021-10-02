Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 135,146 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 135,146 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $201,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

