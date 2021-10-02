Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

