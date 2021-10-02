Legal & General Group Plc Buys 209,041 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,041 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $222,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $1,278,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.