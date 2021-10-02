Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,782 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Okta worth $208,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 571,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Okta by 217.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 104,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,669,000 after buying an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.44. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.