Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.