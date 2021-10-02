Ballentine Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.78.

Shares of SQ opened at $239.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

