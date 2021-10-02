Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TCRX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

TCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

