Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 67.4% in September

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TCRX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. Tscan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $14.71.
Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.
TCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile
TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.