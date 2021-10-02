Ballentine Partners LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 248,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

