Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VMAR opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMAR. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

