Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,517 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.36% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $104,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 228,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $12,045,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,993 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

