Legal & General Group Plc Buys 136,338 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Corning worth $229,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Corning by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 49,552 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.