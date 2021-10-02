Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

