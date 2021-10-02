Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

