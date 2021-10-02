Crown 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,386.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Crown has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3,386.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crown has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01136744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00466200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00292662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003543 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,129,096 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

