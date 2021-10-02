Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $61.20 million and $11.77 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00007508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,842 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,842 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BURGERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.