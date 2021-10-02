Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $4.65 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.