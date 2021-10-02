Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,693 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

