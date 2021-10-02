SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $1,581,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

