HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amcor by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,216,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 222,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 24.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 571,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

