Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 7,609 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

