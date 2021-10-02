Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 16,856 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

