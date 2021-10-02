SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 372,125 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

