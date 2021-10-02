Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

MLCO stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

