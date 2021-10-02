583 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

