SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 147,124 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23,729.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

