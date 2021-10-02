Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Lear worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 40.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 38.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Lear stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $109.96 and a one year high of $204.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.