Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of VVI opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Viad has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $978.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

