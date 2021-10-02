Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 1,168,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Senseonics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

