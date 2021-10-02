H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

NYSE:FUL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.