Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $198.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

