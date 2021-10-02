Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SHZHY stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

