Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SHZHY stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
