StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 686.2% in September

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 686.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
StrikeForce Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About StrikeForce Technologies
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.