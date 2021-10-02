StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 686.2% in September

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 686.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

StrikeForce Technologies stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Get StrikeForce Technologies alerts:

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.