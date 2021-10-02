Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

