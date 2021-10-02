Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

IYH opened at $275.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $217.02 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.