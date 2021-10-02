Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 2,109 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 335,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM opened at $111.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.