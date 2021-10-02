Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,641,000 after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

