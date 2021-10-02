Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

