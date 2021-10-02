Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after purchasing an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.