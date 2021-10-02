Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.59 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 945,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $61.68 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

