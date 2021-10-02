Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.86. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

