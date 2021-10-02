Bank of Montreal Can Buys 163,046 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $47,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $140.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

